Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

