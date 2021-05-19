Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Up 9.9%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.81. 290,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 452,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDO. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

