WeShow Token (WET) Tops One Day Volume of $8.00

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $97,004.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WET is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Coin Trading

