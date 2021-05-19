Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.92.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
