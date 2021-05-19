Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

