Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE SBI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 14,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,637. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

