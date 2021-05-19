Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:MHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,289. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

