William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BTRS in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS opened at $12.62 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $46,714,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $36,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $36,024,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.