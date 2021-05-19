William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BTRS in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.
Shares of BTRS opened at $12.62 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $46,714,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $36,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $36,024,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.