William P. Tully Sells 929 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KAI opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.