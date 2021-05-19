William P. Tully Sells 929 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of KAI opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
Featured Article: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.