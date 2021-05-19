Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

