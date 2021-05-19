Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WWW opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $517,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

