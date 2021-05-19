WOWswap (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $137,646.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $137,646.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $15.35 or 0.00040272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 55.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00325428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00181865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.00917533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031832 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap's official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

