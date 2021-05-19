WP Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,244 shares of company stock worth $58,554,089 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

