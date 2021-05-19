WP Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 554.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. 361,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

