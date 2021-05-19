WP Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWC. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000.

Shares of IWC traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.31. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,565. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

