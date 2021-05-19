WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) PT Raised to C$18.75 at Raymond James

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$18.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

