Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,150 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 194.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Xilinx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 205,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

XLNX opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

