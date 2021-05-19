XOMA Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for XOMA in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $347.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

