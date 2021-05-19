Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Xperi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Xperi by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Xperi by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

