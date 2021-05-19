Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 13,904,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,605,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.