Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.64 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $570.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $579.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,500 shares of company stock worth $9,475,670. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

