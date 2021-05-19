Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.63. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 574,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

