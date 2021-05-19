Zacks: Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.36 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.07. 1,926,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.