Zacks: Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $306.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $214.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $169.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.52. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

