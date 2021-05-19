Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,115. The company has a market capitalization of $495.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

