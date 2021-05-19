Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,115. The company has a market capitalization of $495.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit