Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

