Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,204. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

