Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. 1,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,913. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

