Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.07 million to $157.37 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $13.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.91. 6,573,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,868. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

