Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.07 million to $157.37 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $13.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.91. 6,573,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,868. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $52,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.