Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $6.69 on Wednesday, reaching $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

