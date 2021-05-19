Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Yext reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

YEXT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $148,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $4,300,511. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,810 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 259,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 220,749 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

