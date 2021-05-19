Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accuray by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 24.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Accuray by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

