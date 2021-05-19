Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,463 shares of company stock worth $17,588,958. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 2,190,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

