Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.56 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report $26.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $118.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $143.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit