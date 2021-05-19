Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report $26.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $118.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $143.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

