Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Sell

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.