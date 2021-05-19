Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sell

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 287,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,863. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

