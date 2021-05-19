Zacks Investment Research Lowers ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Hold

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of ITOCY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. 13,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,119. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

