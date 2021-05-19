Zacks Investment Research Lowers ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Hold

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of ITOCY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. 13,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,119. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.