Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Buy”

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $922.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit