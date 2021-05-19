Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Buy”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $922.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

