ZClassic Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $13,887.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00440107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00172909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00220966 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,200,244 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

