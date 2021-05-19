Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0435 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $640,741.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,559,712 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

