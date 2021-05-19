Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

