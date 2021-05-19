ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$250.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.98 million.ZIX also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.140-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,514. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $389.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.