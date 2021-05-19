Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

