Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,107 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

