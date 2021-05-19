Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,507 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.