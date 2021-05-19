Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,906 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,768 shares of company stock worth $23,856,614. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

