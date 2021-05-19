Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

