Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 430 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

