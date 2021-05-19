Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Zymergen has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

