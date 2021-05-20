$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

