$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

May 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

